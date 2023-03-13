Skip Navigation
WAA: Fox Valley Chapter March Happy Hour

All alumni and Badger fans are invited to attend our first get together of the year! Never been to one of our events? New to town? Bring a friend and come check out the new Tanner’s location and stay for some fun. We’ll be providing pizza and beverages. It will be a great time to meet fellow alumni, learn about the events and activities of the chapter, and celebrate being a Badger!

We will be meeting at Tanner’s Grill & Bar West , located near the Fox River mall just off of west College Avenue near I-41. You don’t need to be a member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association to attend.

Please note: Tanner’s Grill & Bar West is located at 110 S Nicolet Road, Appleton, WI 54914, not the former location in Kimberly WI.

March 13, 2023
WHEN
March 13, 2023
6-7:30 p.m.
WHERE
Tanner’s Grill & Bar West
110 S Nicolet Road
Appleton, WI
View Map and Venue Details
Tanner’s Grill & Bar West
110 S Nicolet Road
Appleton, WI
