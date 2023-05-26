Skip Navigation
Community Service

WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Community Service 2023

The Fox Valley Alumni will be working with the staff at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve to prepare some of the gardens for the 2023 season. Everyone is invited to spend some time helping, and learning about invasive plants! After gardening, feel free to take a walk on one of the many beautiful trails at the preserve. Gardening tools, knee pads, coffee and water will be provided – all you need to bring is your energy and a pair of gardening gloves. The log cabin will be available for breaks and personal belongings. Just look for the signs as you enter the Bubolz parking lot. Hope you can stop by to help out on this fun service project!

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

May 26, 2023
WHEN
May 26, 2023
9-11 a.m.
WHERE
Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve
4815 N Lynndale Drive
Appleton, WI
View Map and Venue Details
Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve
4815 N Lynndale Drive
Appleton, WI
