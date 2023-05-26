WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Community Service 2023

The Fox Valley Alumni will be working with the staff at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve to prepare some of the gardens for the 2023 season. Everyone is invited to spend some time helping, and learning about invasive plants! After gardening, feel free to take a walk on one of the many beautiful trails at the preserve. Gardening tools, knee pads, coffee and water will be provided – all you need to bring is your energy and a pair of gardening gloves. The log cabin will be available for breaks and personal belongings. Just look for the signs as you enter the Bubolz parking lot. Hope you can stop by to help out on this fun service project!

