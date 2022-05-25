WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Bulls, Bears & Brews

Bulls, Bears & Brews is the event you didn’t know you needed! In one night, the Fox Valley alumni are partnering with Annex Wealth Management to provide insight on two areas that garner plenty of opinions: the financial markets and beer.

Please join us May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Greene’s Pour House in Neenah for Bulls, Bears & Brews. The night will begin with Annex Wealth Management’s CIO, Derek Felske CFA®; and Annex’s director of client learning & development, Deanne Phillips, CFP®, CDFA®, ABFP presenting a thoughtful overview of the financial markets and the economy — including an outlook on where it’s all headed.

Then, a renowned cicerone (beer sommelier) will walk you through the key elements of a great beer, including how to enjoy it and what parts of the brewing process result in the tastes you’ll experience that night.

Annex Wealth Management, as a Bucky Business Partner of the Fox Valley chapter, is providing this event at no cost for UW alumni, Badger fans and friends. A free-will offering for the Fox Valley Chapter Scholarship fund will be taken at the event and Annex has pledged to match the donations! Register now — capacity is limited to 50 participants!