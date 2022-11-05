WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Badger Football Game

Enjoy football, fun, food and fellowship with other local UW Madison alumni. The WAA Fox Valley Chapter invites you to join us at the UW Madison Badger Football game as they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 5th. Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Badgers at Camp Randall.

Cost of $100 per person includes game ticket, round-trip coach bus transportation, two drinks and snacks on the bus.

Bus departs Appleton at 7:45 am from the park-n-ride at the corner of N Ballard Rd and E Evergreen Dr and from Oshkosh at 8:35 am from the park-n-ride at the corner of I-41 and Hwy 26.

Please note, that at the time of this communication, the game time has not been announced. Departures times are subject to change based on kick-off.