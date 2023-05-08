WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Alumni Happy Hour

All alumni and Badger fans are invited to attend a kick-off to summer alumni Happyhour on Monday, May 8th at 6:00 PM. Never been to one of our events or new to town, bring a friend, come check out the new Tanner’s and stay for some fun, we’ll be providing pizza and beverages. It will be a great time to meet fellow alumni learn about the events and activities of the chapter and celebrate being a Badger! We will be meeting at Tanner’s Grill & Bar West , located near the Fox River mall just off of west College Avenue near I-41. And remember, you don’t need to be a member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association to attend.

On, Wisconsin!