Recent market disruptions have everyone wondering what will come next for the financial sector. What impact do cryptocurrencies have on the broader market? Are they the wave of the future or just a passing fad? How might the impact of economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus continue to affect the rest of the world? What should savvy investors, consumers, and businesses be doing to protect their finances right now — and to position them for growth in the future?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a leading expert who will discuss the future of money and finance. The talk will be moderated by Ricky Sandler ’91, founder and CEO/CIO of Eminence Capital and an adjunct professor of finance at UW–Madison.

Speaker

Mike Stohler, PhD, is the chief investment officer of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. He was selected for this role last month after a nationwide search. Previously, he served as the managing director of investments at Washington University (Saint Louis) Investment Management Company (WUIMC). Prior to joining WUIMC, Stohler worked in multi-asset class portfolio management with JP Morgan Private Bank. He began his career as a high school physics teacher in Indiana before earning a doctorate in physics at Purdue University in 2002. He later received a master of business administration degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

