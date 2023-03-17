Wisconsin women’s hockey is back in the Frozen Four! Join the team as they look to skate off with their seventh NCAA championship.

Book your spot on the Wisconsin Frozen Four Tour presented by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. You’ll enjoy hotel accommodations, special receptions, souvenirs, and more. Space is limited on this exclusive land-only tour that features perks, access, convenience, and camaraderie.

Tour Highlights

FOUR-DAY/THREE-NIGHT land-only package

land-only package ACCOMMODATIONS at [TO COME]

at [TO COME] HOTEL HOSPITALITY DESK exclusively for tour participants

exclusively for tour participants WELCOME EVENT with food and drinks

with food and drinks Round-trip hotel/stadium GAME DAY TRANSFERS

OFFICIAL WAA PREGAME EVENT

Official Wisconsin Frozen Four SOUVENIR

NAME BADGE, LANYARD, and ITINERARY ITEMS

Tickets and Additional Activities

For game tickets and information on other Women’s Frozen Four events and activities, visit UW Athletics.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) is the official travel provider for the University of Wisconsin–Madison and UW athletics.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.