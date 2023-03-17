Skip Navigation
2023 Women's Frozen Four | Duluth, MN

Frozen Four Tour

Wisconsin women’s hockey is back in the Frozen Four! Join the team as they look to skate off with their seventh NCAA championship.

Book your spot on the Wisconsin Frozen Four Tour presented by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. You’ll enjoy hotel accommodations, special receptions, souvenirs, and more. Space is limited on this exclusive land-only tour that features perks, access, convenience, and camaraderie.

Tour Highlights

  • FOUR-DAY/THREE-NIGHT land-only package
  • ACCOMMODATIONS at [TO COME]
  • HOTEL HOSPITALITY DESK exclusively for tour participants
  • WELCOME EVENT with food and drinks
  • Round-trip hotel/stadium GAME DAY TRANSFERS
  • OFFICIAL WAA PREGAME EVENT
  • Official Wisconsin Frozen Four SOUVENIR
  • NAME BADGE, LANYARD, and ITINERARY ITEMS

Tickets and Additional Activities

For game tickets and information on other Women’s Frozen Four events and activities, visit UW Athletics.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) is the official travel provider for the University of Wisconsin–Madison and UW athletics.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call. 

