2022 French and Italian Rivieras

Discover the illustrious beauty and chic cultures of the French and Italian Rivieras on an extraordinary nine-night journey. Stay in Nice, France, and Sestri Levante, Italy, experiencing the best of these coveted European destinations. Begin with four nights in Nice, a celebrated Côte d’Azur highlight with an atmospheric Vieille Ville, Belle Époque architecture, and garden-wrapped villas. Encounter glamorous Monaco and its swanky district of Monte Carlo, a lavish playground to the elite. Marvel at the stunning peninsula of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, home to the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild; step back in time in medieval Èze and visit Villefranche-sur-Mer with its yacht-filled harbor. Journey north to explore the heart of Genoa, a historic port city. The adventure continues in charming Sestri Levante where we’ll introduce you to Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure, and the colorful Cinque Terre, a dreamy landscape of tiny hamlets and rocky cliffs. Your days will be filled with memorable moments and incredible culinary experiences, including dinner by the Bay of Silence and an Italian cooking lesson. This small-group journey features first-class hotels and a generous meal plan.