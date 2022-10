All alumni and Badger fans are invited to attend our chapter social and happy hour at 6 p.m. on November 14. We will be meeting at the new Tanner’s Grill & Bar West, located near the Fox River mall just off of W. College Avenue near I-41.

We’ll provide pizza and beverages, so come for some UW fun and Badger camaraderie, learn about that the chapter is planning in 2023 to support local alumni and UW! You don’t need to be a member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association to attend.