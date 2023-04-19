WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

The cost is $40 per person or $20 for recent graduates.

Register by April 10.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

The Lake Mendota Dugout Canoes

Featuring:

James M. Skibo, Wisconsin state archaeologist and honorary fellow for the Department of Anthropology

Tamara Thomsen ’91, MS’93, maritime archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society

In 2021, maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen found a dugout canoe in Lake Mendota that dated to AD 800. Its recovery made international news and it was selected as one of the top 10 archaeological discoveries in the world in 2021. In 2022, another canoe was found in the same location and this one dates to 1,000 BC, making it the oldest canoe in the Great Lakes Region. Both canoes are now undergoing a three-year preservation process at the State Archival Preservation Facility. Thomsen and state archaeologist James Skibo will discuss the discovery, recovery, preservation, and ongoing research related to these finds.

The evening will include a fun fundraising opportunity to benefit the Fox Valley Chapter’s scholarship fund. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available for beer, wine, and soda.

Program Schedule

5:30 p.m. Check in 6:15 p.m. Program begins 9:30 p.m. Event concludes

Dinner service will continue for at least half an hour after sunset to ensure that any guests observing the Ramadan fast are able to partake.

Boxed meals will be available for guests observing the Ramadan fast, so that they may partake after sunset. Please inform us during registration if you would prefer this option.

About the Speaker

James M. Skibo, PhD is the Wisconsin state archaeologist at the Wisconsin Historical Society. As the people’s archaeologist, he is responsible for using the state’s 36,000 archaeological sites to tell our rich history. Prior to this appointment, he was a distinguished professor at Illinois State University where he wrote or edited 11 books and dozens of peer reviewed articles on pottery, archaeological theory, and the archaeology of the Great Lakes. He has worked in the Philippines, the American Southwest, and for 20 years on the south shore of Lake Superior.

Tamara Thomsen is a maritime archaeologist with Wisconsin Historical Society’s Maritime Preservation and Archaeology program. Her research has resulted in the nomination of fifty-nine submerged sites to the National Register of Historic Places. She has received awards from the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society. In 2014, she was inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Fox Valley Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.