Holiday Happy Hour – Monday December 13th

It is time to get your red out, but not for a game watch, it is time for the Fox Valley Chapter Holiday Happy Hour. All alumni are invited join us for a relaxing evening before the holiday rush. We’ll have some snacks and a beverage while we spread holiday cheer and celebrate all that is the University of Wisconsin. Wear your Badger or holiday red and you will qualify for a special drawing!

Feel free to bring along your Badger fan friends, we’ll meet at 6:30 on Monday, December 13th at Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 730 South Railroad Street Kimberly, WI 54136 (Less than 1 mile off of Hwy 441, east of Appleton). Happy Holidays!

Monday, Dec. 13
WHEN
December 13, 2021
6:30-9:30 p.m. CST
WHERE
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
730 South Railroad Street
Kimberly, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Fox Valley Chapter
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
730 South Railroad Street
Kimberly, WI
