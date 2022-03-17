WAA: Fox Valley Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 15.

Enjoy a special presentation: Observing the Most Distant Galaxies in the Universe

Featuring: Michael Maseda, PhD, assistant professor of astronomy

Maseda’s work focuses on observations of the most distant galaxies in the universe. How do these galaxies grow and evolve, and how do they compare to nearby galaxies? In this talk, Maseda will discuss how scientists find these galaxies using some of the largest telescopes in the world, and how new facilities, like the James Webb Space Telescope, will revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

The evening will include a 50/50 raffle to benefit our chapter scholarship fund. The event is free for recent scholarship recipients.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served. A cash bar will be available serving beer, wine, and soda.

Cost

$30 per person

$20 for 2017–21 grads

Program Schedule

5:30 p.m. — Check-in

— Check-in 6:15 p.m. — Program

— Program 9 p.m. — Event concludes

About the Speaker

Michael Maseda, PhD, is an assistant professor of astronomy at UW–Madison. He is a graduate of Caltech and received his doctorate from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany. His research interests include galaxy formation and evolution, dwarf galaxies, stellar populations, and spectroscopic studies of the distant universe. He was a NOVA Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands from 2015 to 2021.

Awards

We are pleased to honor Badger of the Year recipient Eric Smiltneek ’01, MD’06.

Badger of the Year honorees are selected based on leadership in their professions, service in their communities, and/or contributions to volunteer organizations.

Additional Information

The WAA: Fox Valley Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.