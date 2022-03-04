Skip Navigation

Charlie Berens Scholarship Benefit Performance – March 4th, 2022

Oh my gosh! We’re doing it again folks. Da Manitowoc Minute is back on da road coming to Waverly Beach real quick once. What could possibly go wrong? Get some tickets at dis link ‘cuz last time they sold out real quick!  (And ya know, I’ll betcha tickets will be a great holiday gift.)

Proceeds benefit the Fox Valley Chapter Scholarship Fund, helping to provide scholarships to area students attending the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Your ticket purchase will have a direct impact on promising local youth, offering them vital support as they experience exciting educational and growth opportunities at the UW

Special thanks to our presenting sponsor Annex Wealth Management. And the additional financial support provided by Culvers.

Friday, Mar. 4
WHEN
March 4, 2022
8-10 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Waverly Beach
N8770 Fire Land 1
Menasha, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
$40
HOST(S)
WAA: Fox Valley Chapter
Waverly Beach
N8770 Fire Land 1
Menasha, WI
