WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Please join us at Gilles for an evening of fun and celebration as we send our newest Fond du Lac Area Badgers off to Madison! Those attending will be responsible for the purchase of their food items, but UW–Madison students will receive a free ice cream treat!

Register by August 18.

Additional Information

The WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.