Flavors of Northern Italy

Join our small group for a nine-day journey to the culinary and cultural heart of Northern Italy — a region brimming with exquisite local wines, specialty ingredients, soul-satisfying signature dishes, and the wonderful Italians who conjure them with time-honored techniques. Within arm’s reach of the culture-rich Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions lies Borgo San Donino — your home base for this experience — a charming farmhouse on the Selva Capuzza wine estate — also the 1859 battle site of Italy’s fight toward its independence — owned by Luca Formentini and his family for four generations. The farmhouse apartments, winery, and attached restaurant are the result of many years of dedicated work, and provide award-winning wines, delightful accommodations, and generous hospitality for all who visit.