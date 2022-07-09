2022 Fjords and Seascapes

Join your fellow Badgers on a spectacular cruise through Denmark, Norway, and Scotland aboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina. From Oslo to Portsmouth, this voyage is filled with iconic landscapes that inspired Viking legends and fairy tales alike. Dip a toe in where the swirling North and Baltic Seas converge at Skagen. At the southern tip of Norway, explore Kristiansand, once said to be the world’s largest fleet of sailing ships. Tour a reconstructed Viking farm and learn how the Vikings lived in Haugesund. Discover majestic fjords, cascading waterfalls, stunning glaciers, imposing mountains, and idyllic islands and lighthouses.

Next, stop in Olden, a bucolic village offering the perfect base to explore the surrounding wonders, and sail in a replica of a Viking ship along the coastline of Kristiansund. Visit the graceful art nouveau district in Ålesund, sample the local fruits of the sea in Måløy, and cap off your Scandinavian sojourn at Kirkwall in Scotland. Here, you will have access to UNESCO-listed Heart of Neolithic Orkney which features the 5,000-year-old Standing Stones of Stenness. You won’t want to miss this incredible opportunity to build lifelong memories and UW connections!