Finals Care Packages Fall 2022

Join with fellow Bay Area Badger families to make a Finals Care Package to send to your Badger in Madison! On Saturday, December 3, we will gather at Serra Park in Sunnyvale to make fun goody boxes for your student and to connect with other Badger families.

Our hosts, Lauren Smith and Jen Coehlo, will provide light refreshments and the boxes. Each family will provide approximately 30 of one item (treats, stress relievers, goodies, etc.) to put in each of the care packages. Families will also cover the cost to send the box to their Badger. After the party, our hosts will mail all of the packages directly to our students to make sure they ace their finals!

On, Wisconsin!