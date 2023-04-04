The Federal Reserve: Helping or Hindering?

Although the inflation rate has come down somewhat since peaking in June of 2022, consumer prices remain high and fears of a recession persist. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly raised interest rates in the hopes of stabilizing the economy, but is it enough? Is this tactic better or worse than doing nothing at all? Are there other ways to curb inflation that may be more successful or less risky? What are the limitations of the Federal Reserve’s power to impact the economy — and what power do consumers have?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts who will discuss the outlook for inflation, interest rates, and economic activity for the balance of 2023 and beyond. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Dana Peterson MS’02 is the chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy, and finance at The Conference Board, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit business membership and research group organization that conducts economic and business management research. In her work, she analyzes global economic themes having direct financial market implications, including monetary policy; fiscal and trade policy; debt; taxation; environmental, social, and governance investing; and demographics. Peterson’s research covering rates, equities, credit, foreign exchange, commodities, political analysis, and asset allocation has been featured by U.S. and international news outlets, both print and broadcast. Previously, Peterson worked for Citi Bank, where she served as a North America economist and a global economist. She has also worked at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC.

Brad Tank MBA’82 is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.

