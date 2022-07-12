Fond du Lac Dock Spiders vs. Madison Mallards

Join other UW–Madison alumni from the Fond du Lac area for an evening of fellowship, recognition and entertainment when the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders take on the Madison Mallards on Tuesday, July 12th, at 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field.



Be sure to arrive early for our annual recognition awards ceremony. At this event we will celebrate our chapter’s annual scholarship award winners and our 2022 Badger of Year, Leigh Kohlmann.



Registration will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Included in your ticket price is a ballpark picnic which begins at 6:05 p.m. Your $30 ticket includes the opportunity to connect with other alumni in the elevated Rooftop Dockyard, an all-you-can-eat picnic buffet (hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, and cookies), and two beverages per person (beer, soda, or water).



This is a family friendly event – kids 12 and under are welcome to join for just $15 each, which includes the buffet as well as a FREE Kids Zone wristband.