Well Red Bucky

Family Fun in Alumni Park

Grab your coat, slip on your boots, and join Badgers of all ages for an afternoon of family-friendly, winter-themed activities during the annual Family Fun in Alumni Park.

  • DJ’d dance party on the lake
  • Giveaway for all WAA members
  • Winter-themed storytelling
  • Hands-on art activities
  • Complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider

This event is hosted in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

Wisconsin Union
February 11, 2023
WHEN
February 11, 2023
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE
Alumni Park
724 Langdon Street
Madison, WI
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free, drop-in event

