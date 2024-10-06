Fall Colors on Mark Twain’s Mississippi

Discover the beauty of Mark Twain’s Mississippi on this eight-night autumnal cruise aboard American Queen Voyages’ American Countess. Begin with a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay in Saint Louis, famous for its soaring arch. Embark in Alton, a city whose charming monuments dot the historic streets, and prepare to cruise to Hannibal — the boyhood home of Mark Twain and famously known as the setting for many of his writings. Meander along the riverfront trail and rest at Leach Park in Bettendorf as you take in the views of the mighty Mississippi. Then head to Dubuque where you can pay a visit to the Dubuque Museum of Art, Iowa’s oldest cultural institution. In La Crosse, seek out a local brew pub to get a taste of the city’s long and storied history in the brewing industry. Before journey’s end, spend a day in Red Wing, a city whose pioneering story lives on in its many galleries and museums.