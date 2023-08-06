Exploring Iceland

Discover Iceland’s spectacular scenery and rich cultural heritage on this remarkable tour, traversing an astonishing land in a small group limited to 24 travelers and staying in well-located, atmospheric small hotels. Set out from Reykjavik, touring Hellisheidi Power Plant’s geothermal exhibit before continuing to Selfoss. Traveling through “saga” country, stop at two renowned waterfalls: picturesque Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss, beloved for its rainbows. Visit the lovely town of Vik and walk along Reynisfjara’s black-sand beach. Journey on to Lake Mývatn, one of the world’s natural wonders, where exploration includes mud flats, lava fields, and volcanic craters. A dramatic bird-watching cruise from Húsavík to Puffin Island reveals Iceland’s offshore beauty. In Vatnajökull National Park, another natural marvel, witness massive Ásbyrgi canyon. Admire Hljodaklettar Echo Cliffs and jaw dropping Dettifoss, Iceland’s “Niagara.” After viewing stunning Godafoss, “waterfall of the gods,” visit quaint Hauganes, a fishing village; and Siglufjördur’s acclaimed Herring Era Museum. Heading southwest, encounter Iceland’s past at a folk museum, see famed Icelandic horses at a farm, and visit the unique Hraunfossar waterfalls. Experience the Snaefellsnes Peninsula’s stupendous scenery — its vast lava field, bizarre rock formations, and nesting cliff birds. In geologically and historically significant Thingvellir National Park, learn about the parliament founded here in 930 CE. After lunch at a local farm, marvel at the breathtaking two-tiered Gullfoss waterfall and the famed Great Geysir. The Icelandic adventure ends with two nights in sophisticated Reykjavik and time for independent exploration. Spend more time discovering Iceland’s colorful capital with a three-day/two-night post-tour extension.

