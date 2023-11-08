Exploring Australia and New Zealand

The lands down under and small group touring — limited to 24 travelers — make for a perfect combination on this journey from Australia’s spectacular Great Barrier Reef, the storied Outback, and Uluru/Ayers Rock to sophisticated Sydney; from New Zealand’s towering Aoraki/Mount Cook and breathtaking Milford Sound to high-spirited Queenstown and nautical Auckland. Your journey begins in Cairns with a ride on the historic railway to Kuranda, then the descent via a Skyrail gondola. Swim and snorkel at the colossal Great Barrier Reef during a day-long excursion. With two nights in Alice Springs, embark on an Aboriginal “dreamtime” tour to learn about the Walpiri tribespeople’s ancient culture, and enjoy a traditional bushman’s dinner. At Uluru/Ayers Rock, watch the sun set over this fabled monolith. Highlights of a three-night Sydney stay include a catamaran cruise around Sydney Harbour; Featherdale Wildlife Park, where koalas roam; and the iconic Opera House; along with ample leisure time to get better acquainted with this fascinating city. Discover Christchurch, New Zealand’s “Garden City,” with a tour, and then stop at a local farm to see sheepdogs work. Spend two nights in splendid Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park. On a day-long Milford Sound excursion, cruise through the stunning fjords. Explore Queenstown, New Zealand’s “adventure capital.” In geothermal Rotorua, experience Maori culture at a traditional hangi dinner, and see kiwis at a nature park. The journey ends with a two-night stay and sightseeing in vibrant Auckland. Enjoy additional time in the sparkling “City of Sails” with an optional three-day/two-night post-tour extension.

