2022 European Coastal Civilizations: Lisbon to London

Explore the historical legacies and dynamic cultures of coastal Portugal, Spain, France and England. Cruise for eight nights aboard the exclusively chartered, Five-Star small ship World Navigator. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime cruise up the storied River Thames to London’s Tower Bridge. Special guest Dwight D. Eisenhower II, historian and grandson of General and President Dwight D. Eisenhower, accompanies you to the hallowed beaches of Normandy. Also joining you on the cruise will be honored and respected front-line travel journalist, Peter Greenberg. Explore Oporto in Portugal’s renowned wine country, walk in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims in Santiago de Compostela, visit Bilbao’s iconic Guggenheim Museum and see Mont-Saint-Michel’s impressive abbey. Lisbon Pre-Program and London Post-Program Options.

Dear Fellow Badgers,

My name is Peter Greenberg and I’m excited to lead an eight-night tour of Portugal, Spain, France and England on June 8 with a group of alumni from the University of Wisconsin—the institution that launched my career and my lifelong interest in travel and investigative reporting.

It was at the UW where Newsweek magazine first hired me based on my reporting about the anti-war protests in Madison during the conflict in Vietnam. That was “our war.” On this trip, we’ll be visiting the beaches of Normandy, where iconic D-Day scenes from World War II will be brought to life by me as I join our special guest, historian Dwight David Eisenhower II.

We will also tour Portugal’s renowned wine country together and see the magnificent Mont-Saint-Michel on the coast of Brittany, France, culminating with a rare cruise up the River Thames and under London’s famous Tower Bridge. And I’ll also be on board to give you global travel updates and answer your travel questions during this summer’s European Coastal Civilizations tour.

On Wisconsin!

Peter Greenberg

