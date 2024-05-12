European Coastal Civilizations

Explore the storied legacies and dynamic cultures of coastal Portugal, Spain, France, and England and commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on this eight-night cruise itinerary. Discover Portugal’s renowned wine country, walk in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims in Santiago de Compostela, visit Bilbao’s iconic Guggenheim Museum, and see UNESCO-inscribed Mont-Saint-Michel’s impressive abbey. Meet guest speaker Dwight David Eisenhower II, grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as he joins us on a special anniversary tour of the hallowed Normandy beaches. Extend your journey with the Lisbon pre-program and London post-program options.