England: Cotswolds Escape

Soak up the magic and distinctive charm of the English countryside! Unpack for seven nights in the Georgian town of Woodstock and encounter the Cotswolds, where floral pathways and storybook scenery evoke a quiet beauty. Venture out each day to honey-colored villages and customary gardens, cast together with centuries-old tales. Travel to Oxford to stand beneath the ivory towers of its storied university. Uncover the lives of William Shakespeare and Sir Winston Churchill in Stratford-upon-Avon and the stately Blenheim Palace. Spend a day amid the limestone houses, stone bridges, and shop-lined streets of Cotswold villages, including Stow-on-the-Wold and Chipping Campden. Engage with a Cotswold family at their traditional farm, and visit Bath, a UNESCO World Heritage city filled with archeological wonders and beautiful Georgian architecture. Plus, choose between visiting Blenheim Park or Hidcote Manor Gardens. This handcrafted, small-group journey features first-class accommodations and an extensive meal plan.