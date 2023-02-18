Egypt and the Ancient Nile River

Discover why the marvels of ancient Egypt have drawn visitors for millennia on this dynamic expedition to its most important sites, featuring a cruise down the Nile River and stays at five-star luxury accommodations. Traverse the Nile Valley like past adventurers and behold treasures of a fabled land of pharaohs and kings, including colossal pyramids and the Great Sphinx, iconic temples, and legendary tombs. You’ll gain in-depth knowledge of Egypt and its antiquities from expert guides and retire each evening to some of the region’s most renowned and opulent hotels, including the Sofitel Legend Cataract in Aswan. Follow in the footsteps of royals who have been guests of this majestic property on the banks of the world’s longest river. This program also features an exclusive three-night cruise on the Nile River aboard a private dahabiya — a traditional Egyptian sailing vessel. This fully updated 14-guest boat features modern comforts and offers the opportunity to see life on the Nile from a different perspective. Enjoy a tranquil and intimate travel experience while avoiding the cruise ship crowds and cherish awe-inspiring moments of rare stillness inside Egypt’s most celebrated monuments.