Dutch Waterways

Embark on a carefree, seven-night cruise along the intimate waterways of the Netherlands and Belgium, brimming with centuries of history and Old-World splendor! Delight in Amsterdam’s charming canals and stroll amid the glorious tulips at Keukenhof Gardens. Revel in Bruges’s wonderfully preserved Gothic gems and Antwerp’s impressive medieval old town. Other ports of call introduce you to Kampen, a historic Hanseatic city, and Veere, a laid-back harbor town. Enjoy enriching lectures and a choice of included excursions. In Kampen, admire the beautiful architecture and visit a Hanseatic ship or brewery afterward. Another option takes you to tiny, picture-perfect Giethoorn for a canal cruise and walk. See The Hague and the Mauritshuis’s celebrated masterpieces, watch artisans at the Royal Delft porcelain factory, or sample farm-fresh cheeses in Gouda. In Bruges, visit a chocolaterie, discover the beer culture, or take in fine Belgian art. Unpack once aboard your exclusively chartered, first-class ship and savor generous meals with wine and beer at lunch and dinner. No single supplement!