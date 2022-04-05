Day of the Badger Beer Tasting Event

Day of the Badger is back! On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollarfor dollar —up to $3,000 per group —thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Come celebrate Day of the Badger with other Valley of the Sun UW Alumni! Join us at Tombstone Brewery located in Phoenix on 40th St & Thomas Rd.

Your $20 ticket includes five 5 oz samplings of their most popular beers & light appetizers. We will have a special area reserved for our group and will also meet with one of Tombstone’s brewers to hear about their process as we sample. Friends and family are welcome to join in the fun too!

*Please note this event is for alumni 21 years of age and older.