Divine Nine Plaza Kickback

Come kick it on the yard with the Divine Nine! It’s the first of what’s sure to become a new tradition celebrating the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) at UW–Madison. This event will include light refreshments and time to engage and reconnect with alumni and friends. You’ll also enjoy the chance to view and take photos of the new plaza that highlights the unity and legacy of the NPHC on campus.

Hosted in collaboration with the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow all applicable COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email.