We invite you to join the African American Affinity Group in honoring the impact that Black greek-lettered organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) have made on the UW-Madison campus. The reception will feature remarks from alumni involved in the development of the plaza and the African American Affinity Group board, and will feature live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and refreshments (cash bar).

Join us for an afternoon on campus as we reconnect and reflect on this momental occasion of the Divine Nine Garden Plaza unveiling!

If you are unable to attend, please consider supporting the African American Affinity Group scholarship.