Spring is here and the Big Apple Badgers is hosting another rendition of our popular dinner series, Dinner with 10 Strangers. You are never a stranger when in the company of Badgers, so register now and have dinner with 10 NYC Badgers on Thursday, May 19th from 7-10 p.m. Our evening will feature 3 Upper East Side restaurants of varying cuisines followed by a nightcap at our favorite Upper East Side hangout, Dorrian’s Red Hand. Those registered will receive an email communication by May 17th indicating their assigned restaurant, but your dinner companions will remain a secret! Each dinner will be hosted by a member of the Big Apple Badgers board of directors and is sure to be a night filled with laughter and lots of fond memories of Madison. See you soon!