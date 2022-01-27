Our popular event series Dinner with 10 Strangers is back in person! Come meet your fellow Badgers in NYC to hang out and chat over some delicious food and drinks.

The dinner will be in the evening on January 27 on the Upper East Side — restaurant TBD. We will send dinner assignments closer to the date. After dinner, we will head to Dorrian’s for a night cap.

Do you know of any New York–based Badger-affiliated businesses? Do you own one? Let us know!

Big Apple Badgers is looking to identify, promote, and support Badger-affiliated businesses in the New York area.



Please complete a quick survey and add your favorite Badger-affiliated businesses to our resource directory.

The WAA: Big Apple Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. We encourage participants to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.