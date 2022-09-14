Skip Navigation

WAA: Chicago Chapter Dinner with 10 Strangers

Meet local Chicago Badgers at our new event series Dinner with 10 Strangers (Badgers).

We will pick a restaurant and you just need to sign up and you will meet 9 other Badgers local to Chicago. Network, make friends, and connect over great food!

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

September 14, 2022
WHEN
September 14, 2022
7-8:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
New Line Tavern
201 N Clinton St
Chicago, IL
HOST(S)
WAA: Chicago Chapter
HOST(S)
WAA: Chicago Chapter

