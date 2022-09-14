WAA: Chicago Chapter Dinner with 10 Strangers

Meet local Chicago Badgers at our new event series Dinner with 10 Strangers (Badgers).

We will pick a restaurant and you just need to sign up and you will meet 9 other Badgers local to Chicago. Network, make friends, and connect over great food!

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.