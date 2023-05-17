WAA: Chicago Chapter’s Dinner With 10 Badgers

Come join us for another Dinner with 10 Badgers! Meet 9 other Badgers in Chicago over dinner. Registration is free. Everyone pays their own way at the restaurant.

There will be 2 Dinner options:

Perch Restaurant – 1932 W Division St, Wicker Park Chicago

– 1932 W Division St, Wicker Park Chicago Yardhouse – 2301 Fountain Square Dr, Lombard, IL 60148

Both reservations begin at 7pm – please be on time! There are only 10 slots open, so register quickly, but also please only register if you are certain that you can attend.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy.