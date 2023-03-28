WAA: Bay Area Chapter Dinner with 10 Badgers

Come celebrate the Day of the Badger with us by attending an exclusive and intimate Dinner With 10 Badgers! With limited seating, this is your chance to make new connections while enjoying a delicious meal. We’ve secured tables in both San Francisco and Mountain View, so pick your preferred location and join us for an unforgettable evening.

Free to register. Attendees should bring cash or Venmo to pay for their meal.

Register by March 27.

Registration coming soon.

Locations:

Steins Beer Garden in Mountain View

895 Villa Street

Mountain View, CA 94041 Taishoken Ramen In San Francisco

665 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

The WAA: Bay Area Badgers Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.