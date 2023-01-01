Journey into the scenic wilds of America’s most northern state, through Alaska’s rugged forests and wildlife. Your destination: the magnificent, six-million-acre Denali National Park and Reserve. Familiarize yourself with the park, walking its trails with a guide, and choose from optional excursions to personalize your adventure. Keep binoculars close at hand. This dazzling and vast wilderness is home to Dall sheep, eagles, wolves, migrating caribou, and grizzly bears — catching sight of them is a thrill not soon forgotten. A final highlight of this adventure includes an afternoon traveling aboard the historic Alaska Railroad with superior viewing from your upgraded GoldStar glass-dome seat.

