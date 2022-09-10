Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Delaware Valley Game Watch

Join us at Cavanaughs’s Rittenhouse to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!

September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Cavanaughs’s Rittenhouse
1921 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA
