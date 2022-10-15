Join us at Cavanaughs’s Rittenhouse to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Spartans!
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State – Delaware Valley Game Watch
October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
4-6:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Cavanaughs’s RittenhouseView Map and Event Details
1921 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA
1921 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA
October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
4-6:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Cavanaughs’s RittenhouseView Map and Event Details
1921 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA
1921 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA
Related Events
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA