Wisconsin vs. Michigan State – Delaware Valley Game Watch

Join us at Cavanaughs’s Rittenhouse to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Spartans!

October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
4-6:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Cavanaughs’s Rittenhouse
1921 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA
