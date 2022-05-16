2022 Death Valley, Yosemite, and the Great Parks of California

Join other UW-loving travelers on a transformative journey into the sublime, sprawling wilderness of California’s national parks. With more national parks in the Golden State than anywhere in the nation, it’s home to some of our most iconic natural wonders — the highest waterfalls, largest trees, and one of the deepest canyons.

Showcasing Death Valley, Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Parks, this program celebrates the history, beauty, and culture of these magnificent public lands. Together we’ll experience rich and diverse natural landscapes, opportunities to glimpse wildlife, a cosmic voyage of stargazing, and a palpable connection with nature.

After each rewarding day exploring the surreal geological formations at Death Valley, the picturesque panoramas at Yosemite, and the towering sequoia forests of Sequoia and Kings Canyon, we’ll retire to relaxing resorts and lodges. Although the hike up Bascom Hill is unforgettable, hiking through California’s beautiful parks will create similar long-lasting memories.