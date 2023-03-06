Skip Navigation
DC Badgers: Wizards vs. Bucks

Join fellow DC-area Badgers for an evening of NBA action as the Washington Wizards take on the Milwaukee Bucks! Discounted tickets are available, and a portion of each ticket will be donated back to the WAA Washington, DC Chapter scholarship fund that helps local DMV students attend Wisconsin. The first fifty people to buy tickets will qualify for Early Entry to watch warmups before doors open to the general public.

March 6, 2023
WHEN
