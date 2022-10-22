Join us at The Big Stick to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!
Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Washington, DC Game Watch
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
The Big Stick
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
