Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Washington, DC Game Watch

Join us at The Big Stick to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Huskers!

November 19, 2022
WHEN
November 19, 2022
12-2:30 p.m. EST
WHERE
The Big Stick
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
View Map and Venue Details
The Big Stick
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
November 19, 2022
