Join us at The Big Stick to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Huskers!
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Washington, DC Game Watch
November 19, 2022
WHEN
November 19, 2022
12-2:30 p.m. EST
WHERE
The Big StickView Map and Venue Details
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
