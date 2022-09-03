Join us at The Big Stick to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Redbirds!
Wisconsin vs. Illinois State – Washington, DC Game Watch
September 3, 2022
WHEN
September 3, 2022
7-9:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
The Big StickView Map and Event Details
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
20 M St SE
Washington, DC
