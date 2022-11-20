The DC Badgers are once again assembling meals to help those in need this Thanksgiving.
At Everything But The Turkey we will help prepare Thanksgiving Day dishes at EDCJCC from 4:30-6:00pm on November 20th. EDCJCC is located at 1529 16th Street, NW.
If you are interested in volunteering please email dcbadgers@uwalumni.com to reserve a spot! Those volunteering are asked to pay cost of their pre-booked ticket ($20) which covers the cost of materials.
DC Badgers Volunteer with Everything But The Turkey
The DC Badgers are once again assembling meals to help those in need this Thanksgiving.
November 20, 2022
WHEN
November 20, 2022
4:30-6 p.m. EST
WHERE
Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, DCView Map and Event Details
1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Washington,, DC
1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Washington,, DC
COST
$20
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
November 20, 2022
WHEN
November 20, 2022
4:30-6 p.m. EST
WHERE
Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, DCView Map and Event Details
1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Washington,, DC
1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Washington,, DC
COST
$20
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter