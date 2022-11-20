DC Badgers Volunteer with Everything But The Turkey

The DC Badgers are once again assembling meals to help those in need this Thanksgiving.



At Everything But The Turkey we will help prepare Thanksgiving Day dishes at EDCJCC from 4:30-6:00pm on November 20th. EDCJCC is located at 1529 16th Street, NW.



If you are interested in volunteering please email dcbadgers@uwalumni.com to reserve a spot! Those volunteering are asked to pay cost of their pre-booked ticket ($20) which covers the cost of materials.