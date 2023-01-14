Join other DC Badgers volunteering with Arlington Food Assistance Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from 12:30-2:30pm.
AFAC’s mission is to feed our neighbors in need by providing dignified access to nutritious supplemental groceries. Volunteers will be working to sort and bag food so please wear closed-toed shoes and a hat (unless you want to wear a disposable hairnet). AFAC is located at 2708 South Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22206. There is street parking, and a small lot at the end of the street.
If you are interested please email dcbadgers@uwalumni.com to reserve a spot!
DC Badgers Volunteer with Arlington Food Assistance Center
January 14, 2023
WHEN
12:30-2:30 p.m. EST
WHERE
Arlington Food Assistance CenterView Map and Event Details
2708 S Nelson Street
Arlington, VA
2708 S Nelson Street
Arlington, VA
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
