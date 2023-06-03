Come out and volunteer with other Badgers to fight food insecurity in the DMV! The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is a great organization in Northern Virginia that assists residents
facing food insecurity. We have reserved a time slot on Saturday, June 3 rd 12:30 – 2:30 PM for up to 15 Badgers (and friends of Badgers) to help AFAC in their mission (bagging produce, sorting food donations, and other activities). Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Badgers (and friends of Badgers) welcome! Please email dcbadgers@uwalumni.com if you’re interested in volunteering!
DC Badgers Volunteer at AFAC
June 3, 2023
WHEN
June 3, 2023
12:30-2:30 p.m.
WHERE
Arlington Food Assistance CenterView Map and Venue Details
2708 S Nelson Street
Arlington, VA
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
