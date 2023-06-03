DC Badgers Volunteer at AFAC

Come out and volunteer with other Badgers to fight food insecurity in the DMV! The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is a great organization in Northern Virginia that assists residents

facing food insecurity. We have reserved a time slot on Saturday, June 3 rd 12:30 – 2:30 PM for up to 15 Badgers (and friends of Badgers) to help AFAC in their mission (bagging produce, sorting food donations, and other activities). Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Badgers (and friends of Badgers) welcome! Please email dcbadgers@uwalumni.com if you’re interested in volunteering!