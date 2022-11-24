WAA: Washington, DC Trot for Hunger

The DC Badgers are making Thanksgiving an action word this year! Be part of a time-honored DC tradition by participating in America’s Trot for Hunger. As the largest DC-based Trot, join fellow Badgers for a friendly race event with live entertainment, refreshments, and fun for all.

As a part of our team, you + your family & friends are invited to join the Trot with a 50% discount!

Use code WISCONSIN50 to register today!

During registration, all participants acknowledge that they will adhere to all federal, state, local, and SOME guidelines as they relate to COVID-19 safety protocols, social distancing, mask-wearing, and any other measures deemed necessary for the safety of our community. All participants acknowledge that they will follow guidelines as communicated via email, signage, PA announcements, and instructions by Trot staff and/or volunteers. If you are unwilling or unable to follow these directions, you will be asked to leave the race and event area without refund by local authorities.