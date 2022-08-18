WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

You’re invited to our Student Send-Off Celebration at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern where we will meet incoming freshman and their families to get their college experience started right! Current students and alumni are invited to share their Badger experiences and need-to-know info about the UW. DC Badger T-shirts will be for sale!

Light appetizers will be served and food and drink will be available for purchase.

This event is FREE for current and incoming students and their families. The cost for alumni and other guests is $5.

Register by August 16.

The WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.