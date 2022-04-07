WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 1.

About the program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Cell Therapies for Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease

Featuring:

Melissa Skala MS’04 — RRF Daniel M. Albert Chair and Professor in the UW’s Department of Biomedical Engineering, investigator at the Morgridge Institute for Research, and member of the UW Carbone Cancer Center

Cells taken from a patient or donor can be reprogrammed to fight cancer or repair damaged heart tissue. Several of these cell therapies have been approved by the FDA to treat blood cancers with impressive effectiveness, and hundreds more are in development. However, the production of these complex products is difficult and far from optimized. Dr. Skala will discuss new technologies to monitor quality and maintain consistency while manufacturing these next-generation treatments, which could accelerate their use and improve their performance against numerous diseases.

Hors d’oeuvres and an open bar will be available.

Cost

$25 per person

$15 for 2017–21 grads

Program schedule

6 p.m. — Check in

6:30 p.m. — Program

8 p.m. — Event concludes

About the speaker

Melissa Skala received her bachelor’s degree in physics at Washington State University and her master’s degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She completed her doctorate and postdoctoral training in biomedical engineering at Duke University before starting her own lab at Vanderbilt University. She is an investigator at the Morgridge Institute for Research and a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Her lab develops biomedical optical imaging technologies for cancer research, cell therapy, and immunology.

Additional information

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required by the venue to attend this event. Documentation will be checked upon arrival. Click here for details.

The WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call. Beginning January 15, 2022 many DC public businesses will require all patrons aged 12 or older to show proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before they are allowed entry (two doses will be required starting Feb 15th). Establishments must visibly display signage informing patrons that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter indoors.